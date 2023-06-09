Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Ahead of the team flying out to Istanbul, I got the chance to spend five minutes with John Stones. A man who comes across as friendly, thoughtful and warm.

His game, at times, can be the opposite - cold and calculated - but only in a good way.

This season he has played centre-back, right-back and even ventured into midfield. He has excelled across the pitch. Due to lack of selection or injury, that has not always been the case.

"Previously I’ve spoken to you guys when I’ve been maybe thinking I wasn’t going to play for England again," he exclusively told BBC Radio Manchester.

"To go and win five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups - I couldn’t have dreamt of this. Now I can start to dream of winning the Champions League.

"I’ve just loved it [this season]. Learning new roles, new situations, new skillsets and having an appreciation for the boys that play in different roles."

Losing in the Champions League final of 2021 and six weeks later in the Euro 2020 final with England hurt Stones, and he hopes to put it right.

"Probably my most difficult few months as a player," he said. "It’s something I’ve not thought about or looked back into. That’s my coping mechanism.

"But now we’ve got this opportunity to make this new bit of history. We use the experience and that feeling of hurt as a learning curve and to our advantage.

"Winning the League and then the FA Cup, we now have a new challenge with arguably the biggest game for the history of this club.

"We want to put it right from last time and make sure we get this trophy for the club and personally for the lads as well."

