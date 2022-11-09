Leicester line up scan for Justin injury
- Published
Leicester City defender James Justin will have a scan on Wednesday after he was carried off in Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round win over Newport County.
The full-back had earlier scored his first goal for two years and had an outside chance of making Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad, which will be announced on Thursday.
"He felt something and he will have a scan to see what it was," said Foxes assistant manager Chris Davies. "We will have to see how it goes.
"I thought he was excellent, attacked the space and got a brilliant goal into the far corner.
"We'll see what the diagnosis is once he's had the relevant scan, but I thought his performance was outstanding."