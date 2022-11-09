L﻿eicester City defender James Justin will have a scan on Wednesday after he was carried off in Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round win over Newport County.

T﻿he full-back had earlier scored his first goal for two years and had an outside chance of making Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad, which will be announced on Thursday.

"﻿He felt something and he will have a scan to see what it was," said Foxes assistant manager Chris Davies. "We will have to see how it goes.

"﻿I thought he was excellent, attacked the space and got a brilliant goal into the far corner.

"﻿We'll see what the diagnosis is once he's had the relevant scan, but I thought his performance was outstanding."