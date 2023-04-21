French football expert Julien Laurens says it feels like "there is something happening" at Manchester City and this is their year to win the Champions League.

A two-legged tie against Real Madrid stands between Pep Guardiola's side and their second Champions League final, but Laurens is backing them to go all the way.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast: "It feels like this is City’s year.

"They are on course for the Treble. They might not win any of the three competitions - they might win all three, just one or two. But it feels like there is something happening there.

"A lot of things can happen between now and the first leg and the second leg. If they don’t have any injuries, obviously it will help. I think this Real Madrid team can press, I just don’t think they can have that high press, high intensity that we saw from Bayern.

"I just think City will press so well. Karim Benzema has had a good 2023 so far, but he's not the Karim Benzema we saw last season. He can be that again because the Champions League inspires him so well. This season I see City as slight favourites."

European football expert Guillem Balague added: "City now know that they don’t have to always play well, that there will be a moment to take the tie to their side.

"That is a kind of Real Madrid mentality that City needed to have in them."

