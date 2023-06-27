Arsenal are lining up Youssouf Fofana as an alternative to West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, but the Hammers and Newcastle United are also chasing the 24-year-old Monaco and France midfielder. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners will face competition from Liverpool in the race to sign Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, from Southampton. (Fabrizio Romano), external

The club will also make an improved £41.5m bid for Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 22. (Mail), external

