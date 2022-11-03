Manager Ange Postecoglou says he takes full responsibility for Celtic's failed Champions League campaign, but is convinced his "bold approach" can make an impact at the highest level. (Times), external

Postecoglou is not disheartened by Celtic's heavy defeat by Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and insists his side have "grown" from their Champions League experiences this season. (Sun), external

Livingston boss David Martindale has hit back at Celtic counterpart Postecolgou over criticism of the West Lothian club's plastic pitch, insisting it "can be an easy rationale" to blame the surface when a player gets injured. (Sun), external

Read the rest of T﻿hursday's Scottish Gossip.