Rangers v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Rangers have lost two of their last three league games (W1), as many as their previous 36 beforehand (W29 D5 L2). At home, though, the Ibrox side have won 16 of their last 18 in the Scottish Premiership (D2).

Aberdeen have won their last seven league games, the longest ongoing such run in the Scottish Premiership, and their longest overall since September 2015, when they won eight in succession.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last eight home league matches against Aberdeen, winning six and drawing two, since a 1-0 defeat in December 2018.

Both these sides’ last league game saw Aberdeen win 2-0 at home to Rangers in April; the last team to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership matches within a single season against the same opponent were Celtic, who beat St Johnstone in successive matchdays in January/February 2019.