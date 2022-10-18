F﻿ormer Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has announced the "toughest decision I've ever had to make" by retiring from professional football aged just 29.

F﻿lanagan, who was most recently with Danish club HB Koge, has struggled with injuries and is hanging up his boots after being unable to recover from a knee operation he underwent 14 months ago.

T﻿he full-back was brought to Ibrox from boyhood club Liverpool by Steven Gerrard in 2018 and made 39 appearances in a two-year spell disrupted by injury.