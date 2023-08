It's four changes for Hearts following Sunday's convincing Viaplay Cup win over Partick Thistle.

Odeluga Offiah, Toby Sibbick, Calem Nieuwenhof and Alex Lowry are the outgoing quartet.

They're replaced by last week's hero Cammy Devlin, plus Stephen Kingsley, Liam Boyce and Nathaniel Atkinson.

Looking at that XI, Devlin is the only recognised centre midfielder. Is Alex Cochrane joining him in there?

Watch live from 19:30