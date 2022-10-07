Livingston defender Ayo Obileye reckons he still has plenty of potential to show Scottish football as he looks to improve on his impressive form from last season.

The centre-back racked up six goal in 42 games last season as Livingston finished seventh in the league and Obileye wants to go at least one better in the league and also maintain his own progress.

“I’ve set myself personal targets – I want to beat the amount of games I played last season, keep more clean sheets, score more goals and perform better than I did last season," the 28-year-old said.

“Hopefully, as a team, we can make the top six, but the most important thing is to stay in the league."

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Ross County, he added: “We had little blip last weekend because we didn’t take our chances, myself included.

“This week will be a big test, but we can open up a little gap at the bottom and we are raring to go.

“Playing against Ross County is always a tough test. They are going to come out firing and the manager will want a reaction, so I expect it’s going to be a harder game for it.”