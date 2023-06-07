Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson said Pep Guardiola's side will "keep the same personality" and not change their style of play in Saturday's Champions League final.

The Brazilian said: "We need to keep playing in the same way that we have been. We can't change that just because we're playing in a final.

"We have to have the personality to play, to have the ball at our feet, to find passes. Of course, making mistakes is part of being a goalkeeper, defender, the whole team.

"We're all able to make a mistake, whether it comes in the first game of the season or the last, but we have to keep the same personality to play.

"I think any City keeper needs to be calm, to play with personality.

"There are a lot of teams that try to pressure us, so you need to be calm, get the ball under control and have the vision to find the right pass.

"I remember a game against Tottenham where I misplaced a pass and it led to a goal. I said to my team-mates after 'You can still pass to me', because errors are part of the process.

"Errors help us to grow, we learn a lot from mistakes. I mainly learn from errors. You can learn a lot more from making a mistake than you can from doing things right or from winning.

"So I always try to keep calm, to pass this calmness onto my team-mates as well, so that they know that they can play the ball to me and that I'm calm enough to make the right decision."