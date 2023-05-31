Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly believes Pep Guardiola has "changed football".

The BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast gave out their end of season awards with the Manchester City boss getting the vote as manager of the season from former Premier League defender Kelly.

The The Spaniard, 52, was named manager of the year by the League Managers Association on Tuesday, the third time he has won the award.

"Out of all my time watching Premier League football and playing in it I have never seen a team like Manchester City. I have never witnessed a team play like they play and it baffles me," Kelly told the Football Daily podcast.

"The movement... it is almost like every single player on the pitch can play any position and that is unheard of. When I was growing up I was a centre-back or full-back and sometimes I played on the wing. I was pigeonholed into those positions and that is where I played.

"That is not the case for City. In my time playing there was only one other manager which changed football. That was Arsene Wenger - he changed football in England for me.

"The pace, strength and athleticism of players in what players demanded. Pep is now doing the same but in a different way. He has changed football and honestly I am watching it and it looks like a maths equation with people changing position.

"It blows my mind every time I see them. Yes he has the resources and players but so do Chelsea and they are awful and their manager can’t get a tune out of them. Pep gets a tune out of his players every single season."

