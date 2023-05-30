Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

The dream built by Marcelo Bielsa is over. Those who worship Bielsa will always argue his sacking was the start of the Leeds decline but it had already begun under the Argentine. It was the flawed appointments of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia that accelerated it.

Sam Allardyce's arrival was a desperate measure and proof the Leeds ownership under Andrea Radrizzani had lost any sense of direction or identity. The Allardyce effect was non-existent and it is impossible to see him staying any longer.

The young Leeds squad may yet thrive under a new manager in the Championship, but with doubts over ownership and who will be in that squad these are unhappy and uncertain times.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 16th

What McNulty said in August: "Leeds are another team needing a good start or times could be very tough."

