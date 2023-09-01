Kettlewell press conference - key points

Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

Stuart Kettlewell spoke to the press this morning at Fir Park. Here's the key takeaways:

  • Delighted to get Oli Shaw in. Ticked boxes including the fact he’s worked with him before & he knows the league. In contention for a game on Sunday at Hearts with first full training session on Friday

  • Looking to bring in one more player which is already in the works

  • Not anticipating any late drama. As things stand no word on anyone else going out.

  • Hearts going out of Europe won’t impact approach to Sunday

  • No fresh injury news on top of those out last week

