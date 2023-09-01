Kettlewell press conference - key points
- Published
Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland
Stuart Kettlewell spoke to the press this morning at Fir Park. Here's the key takeaways:
Delighted to get Oli Shaw in. Ticked boxes including the fact he’s worked with him before & he knows the league. In contention for a game on Sunday at Hearts with first full training session on Friday
Looking to bring in one more player which is already in the works
Not anticipating any late drama. As things stand no word on anyone else going out.
Hearts going out of Europe won’t impact approach to Sunday
No fresh injury news on top of those out last week