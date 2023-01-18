Kilmarnock v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock have lost each of their last four league meetings with Rangers, each without scoring a single goal.

Rangers have won 17 of their last 18 Scottish Premiership games against promoted sides, drawing the other 1-1 with Hearts in October 2021. Their last such defeat came to Livingston in September 2018 (0-1).

Kilmarnock have only lost one of their last eight home league games (W5 D2), a 2-3 defeat to Livingston in November.