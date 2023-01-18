Liverpool 'more than capable' of winning run - Murphy

Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League and 10 points behind the Champions League places with about half of the season to go, but there was some welcome cheer on Tuesday, with progression to the FA Cup fourth round confirmed.

Speaking on BBC One after the 1-0 third-round replay win at Wolves, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy said he believes there is still time for this campaign to become a successful one for the Reds.

Asked about what the club's ambitions should be for the rest of 2022-23, Murphy said: "I still think a trophy and [finishing in the] top four. They've got to have that ambition.

"They'll have their sights on the Champions League still because belief within the club is still there, even if it's a little bit unrealistic in terms of how they've been playing.

"In the past few seasons, the standards have been so high. They're more than capable of going on a run and winning a lot of games with the players they've got. It's just a case of believing in it.

"That win is a good foundation to build from; a clean sheet, players at it and working off the ball."