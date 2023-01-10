Benfica boss Roger Schmidt says Chelsea's move for 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has a release clause of about £106m, is "closed". (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid want to extend Portugal forward Joao Felix's contract by one year until 2027 - before the 23-year-old joins Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Finally, the Blues have also stepped up their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach's 25-year-old France forward Marcus Thuram, whose contract runs out in the summer, and are also considering a move for PSV Eindhoven and England Under-21s forward Noni Madueke. (Times - subscription required), external

