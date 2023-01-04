Pep Guardiola says Manchester City have their work cut out to overhaul Arsenal in the Premier League title race, despite the leaders dropping points on Tuesday.

City can move back to within five points of the Gunners if they win at Chelsea on Thursday after Mikel Arteta’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United in their latest outing.

Guardiola said: "We have to reduce the gap by playing good and winning games. But they will get more than 100 points if they keep up this average and we will not catch them.

"We have to be almost perfect and hope they drop points. Last night, they were still excellent."

Chelsea have won just one of their past seven Premier League games, but Guardiola is not expecting a straightforward task at Stamford Bridge.

"It’s the Premier League. They’re all tough," he added. "They’re a tough side, well managed. It doesn’t matter what position you are in - when you go to Stamford Bridge it is always difficult."

Aymeric Laporte will be given a late fitness test after missing the 1-1 draw against Everton with a back problem, but fellow centre-back Ruben Dias is still out with a thigh injury.