Former Motherwell forward Cairney dies at age 77

Motherwell are "deeply saddened" by the death of former player Benny Cairney at the age of 77.

Having started out at junior side Thorniewood United in Uddingston, the forward earned a move to Leicester City before returning north.

He was unable to make the first-team breakthrough at Celtic and joined Motherwell in 1965, striking up a partnership with Dixie Deans and scoring 11 times in 54 appearances over a three-three spell before moving on to Wigan Athletic.

"Our thoughts are with his wife Teresa, his four children Daniel, Elaine, Michael & Paul and his family and friends at this sad time," Motherwell's statement added.