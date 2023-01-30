McGregor hungry for more after 400 Celtic games

Celtic captain Callum McGregor notched up his 400th Celtic appearance in the 2-0 win over Dundee United on Sunday, and the midfielder says there is plenty more to come.

"To make one appearance for the club was a dream come true, but to still be here, going strong 400 games later is something I'm really proud of," he said, speaking to BBC Sport Scotland after the game. "There's been a lot of hard work and sacrifice gone into that."

The win maintained Celtic's nine point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and means they are now 19 domestic games unbeaten.

"It was great," McGregor added. "Two early goals in the second half took the game away from them. They're a lot more settled now, so it was a good test for us, but I thought we were really good again."

Manager Ange Postecoglou was full of praise for his captain after the game, saying that McGregor is the benchmark for all other players at the club.

"It's nice when people speak highly of you," McGregor said. "The manager is the one you want to impress. I'm hungry, I want to play as many games as I can and be successful."