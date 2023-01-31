Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham manager David Moyes said after Monday's FA Cup win at Derby that he would decide on Tuesday morning whether to make any late moves in the transfer market.

Moyes' concern is that new signing Danny Ings and central defender Kurt Zouma are both injured, and while he doesn't think either is too serious, he cannot be sure the pair will remain fit.

West Ham have already blocked Michail Antonio's departure, which suggests that if Moyes does make a move, it will be for a centre-back.

He has previously been linked with Everton's Michael Keane.