Brighton defender Ed Turns has rejoined Leyton Orient on a season-long loan, having helped the London club win promotion as League Two champions at the end of last term.

The 20-year-old scored twice in 16 appearances for the O's after joining them on a temporary basis in January.

Turns has been with Brighton since the age of 14 and his two first-team appearances for the Seagulls to date have come in the League Cup.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: "This is an ideal move for Ed as he gets to challenge himself in a higher league and in an environment he’s already familiar with."