As England captain Harry Kane moves close to leaving Tottenham to join Bayern Munich, Spurs are preparing for their first Premier League game of the season against Brentford on Sunday.

Asked where Kane's exit would leave Spurs, BBC Radio 5 Live football correspondent John Murray said: "I honestly don't know what they would do. He is almost irreplaceable.

"Nobody's irreplaceable, there's always someone who will come along eventually - but the problem is that first game against Brentford is on Sunday. If he leaves this week, there's only the period from now until the end of the transfer window for them to try to find something.

"I do feel for Ange Postecoglou, who would be on a hiding to nothing potentially."

Ex-England striker Ellen White added: "He [Kane] wanted this to be done a lot sooner if he was definitely going to go. He didn't want it to be dragging on to the weekend, which shows the type of person he is."

