Servette score late to head for Ibrox after draw

Servette did what Champions League qualifying opponents Rangers failed to do and avoided domestic defeat thanks to a late goal.

While Rangers were losing 1-0 away to Kilmarnock in their Scottish Premiership opener, the Geneva side had substitute forward Patrick Pflucke to thank for rescuing a point away to Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy.

Alban Ajdini had given the hosts a 68th-minute lead from the penalty spot only for the German to strike six minutes into stoppage time.

The draw means last season's runners-up sit fourth in the Swiss Super League, two points behind Zurich and champions Young Boys, to extend their unbeaten run since the start of the season to five games.

Indeed, they have finished the latest four level - although they beat Gent on penalties to set up Wednesday's third qualifying round first-leg visit to Ibrox.