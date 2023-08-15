Will Faulks, Chelsea News, external

The new Premier League season is underway, marking the beautiful moment where the actual action starts and there's something more than just transfer talk to get your teeth into.

Fans had seen a promising start from Mauricio Pochettino's team in pre-season, despite the painful losses of Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku to injury. But supporters are naturally cautious about overemphasising pre-season results, adding extra importance to yesterday's game as the first real test for this revolutionised squad.

There was a slow start, an opening goal for Liverpool and when the Reds scored what initially appeared to be a second, the panic at Stamford Bridge was palpable. Memories of last season came rushing back.

But relief flooded the stadium when VAR ruled Salah's goal out, and soon Pochettino's team were competing hard and playing on the front foot. They equalised, and then had a potential winner of their own ruled out.

This team is still missing key players and by this weekend will have added serious quality to the starting eleven in the form of Moises Caicedo. The fans are back onside, the squad is growing together and the signings of the last 12 months are looking more and more comfortable.

Supporters held back their optimism in pre-season - but it's irresistible now.

