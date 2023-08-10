Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

Mauricio Pochettino certainly seems to carry an air of authority, which was lacking under Graham Potter during his ill-fated spell in charge last season.

Many of the players have spoken publicly about what a breath of fresh air he’s been, how much more intense pre-season was, and how much fitter they’re feeling coming into this new campaign.

Another punishing tour of the United States had parallels to what Thomas Tuchel endured last summer – after which he lamented how it left his team ‘not ready’ for the new Premier League season.

But going unbeaten over their two-and-a half weeks Stateside seems to have bonded the trimmed-down squad while also giving youth a chance to impress and fight for the shirt.