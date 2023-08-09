Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The interesting thing about the Wolves situation is how calm it all seemed to be yesterday. I was in contact with a senior figure at Molineux who said the situation wasn't stressed at all.

I have been told that the decision for Julen Lopetegui to leave was taken last month, after the friendly with Celtic in Dublin, and the former Spain and Real Madrid coach had agreed to stay on until Wolves secured a replacement.

Gary O'Neil was the stand-out candidate amongst those the club spoke to last week and confirmation of his appointment should come later today.

His impending appointment as manager will represent a departure from recent philosophies for Wolves.

Their last three bosses - Julen Lopetegui, Bruno Lage and Nuno Espirito Santo - have all been from southern Europe.

O'Neil will be Wolves' first English manager since Kenny Jackett, who was strangely also sacked on the eve of a season, in July 2016, to make way for the ill-fated appointment of Walter Zenga.

The club did come close to appointing English manager Michael Beale as Lage's successor, after Lopetegui initially turned them down, but he opted to stay at QPR.

