Tottenham are considering a move for 26-year-old Brazil striker Pedro, who plays for Flamengo. (Independent), external

They have also joined West Ham in the race to sign Conor Gallagher this summer from Chelsea, who are believed to be holding out for a fee of at least £40m for the England midfielder. (Football Insider), external

Real Betis are interested in Tottenham's Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27. (Relevo - in Spanish), external

Spurs have given Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez permission to hold talks with Strasbourg and Spartak Moscow. (90min), external

