Transfer news: Spurs join Gallagher race

Tottenham are considering a move for 26-year-old Brazil striker Pedro, who plays for Flamengo. (Independent)

They have also joined West Ham in the race to sign Conor Gallagher this summer from Chelsea, who are believed to be holding out for a fee of at least £40m for the England midfielder. (Football Insider)

Real Betis are interested in Tottenham's Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27. (Relevo - in Spanish)

Spurs have given Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez permission to hold talks with Strasbourg and Spartak Moscow. (90min)

