'I need to knuckle down' - Gallacher

Tony Gallacher says he needs to “knuckle down” and prove he has what it takes to become a St Johnstone regular.

The left-back, who signed from Liverpool 18 months ago, made just five appearances last season after a leg fracture stalled his progress.

“I didn't play as much as I wanted to last season and as a footballer you want to play every week, that’s my main goal," said Gallacher, 23.

“My injury wasn’t good for my stepping stones but I’ve got a very good chance to show what I can do.

“It’s an important stage of my career so I need to knuckle down and make sure I'm doing the best I can for myself and the team."

Gallacher insists the Perth men must move on quickly from their shock opening defeat to Stenhousemuir when they visit Alloa in Saturday's Viaplay Cup action.

“We’ve got another game coming up, it’s thick and fast so we can't really dwell too much on it, we can just try and react the right way," he added.

“We need to go to Alloa with a positive attitude and take the game to them.

“These games are big for us. We still believe we can top the group and momentum is a big thing going into a league season, you want to make sure your belief is there.”