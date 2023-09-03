Full-time: Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah put speculation about his future behind him by scoring as Liverpool comfortably beat Aston Villa to continue their strong start to the season in the Premier League.

Dominik Szoboszlai got the hosts up and running after just three minutes, scoring his first goal for the club with a crisp strike through a crowded box.

The hosts increased their lead in the 22nd minute when Nunez's shot hit the post and bounced in off the unlucky Matty Cash.

Keeper Alisson made a good stop to push out Cash's header in the second half, but Salah's second goal of the season wrapped up a win that moves Liverpool up to third in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

Liverpool fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, Villa fans?

Follow all the reaction here