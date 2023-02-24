Kilmarnock v Motherwell: Team news

Kilmarnock will miss Kyle Vassell due to suspension but loan striker Christian Doidge makes a return after being out against his parent club Hibs last weekend.

Fraser Murray and Jeriel Dorsett played in a reserve game on Tuesday as they continue their comebacks but Liam Donnelly, Ben Chrisene and Innes Cameron remain out.

Shane Blaney is back in training for Motherwell and Joe Efford and Michael Mandron are nearing a return.

Ricki Lamie, Lennon Miller and Josh Morris are still out, alongside long-term absentees Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley.