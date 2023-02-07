Brighton's 'most impressive result of the season'?

S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Forget beating Liverpool twice in the space of 15 days, humiliating Chelsea and Graham Potter or winning a league game at Old Trafford for the first time ever. Brighton's 1-0 victory over Bournemouth was their most impressive result of the season.

There are two reasons behind what on the surface appears to be a claim made by a man talking under the influence of over-indulgence on the fantastic pour-your-own beer facility installed at Amex Stadium.

The first is that Brighton hardly ever beat Bournemouth. One win every 10 years or so is the best the Albion can usually hope for from meetings with the Cherries.

The second is that this is precisely the sort of game Brighton would have failed to win under Potter. Beating the big six was no problem; what the old head coach had a real problem with was breaking down struggling sides at the Amex.

Not so much Roberto de Zerbi. His Brighton can find goals out of nowhere and are developing a mentality which means they win games when not at their best, as they did via Kaoru Mitoma's 88th-minute header. Jeremy Sarmiento set up Mitoma having been one of three forwards aged under 21 thrown on by De Zerbi as part of two bold double substitutions.

If the Albion can combine this newfound capability of seeing off the strugglers with their existing ability to take points from the better teams, then the rest of the Premier League should be very worried.