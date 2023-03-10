He was asked about Kyle Walker and a police investigation amid allegations of indecent exposure in a bar but said it was "a private matter".

Guardiola also addressed suggestions Bayern Munich will not be turning Joao Cancelo's present loan deal into a permanent transfer: "Joao is playing for Bayern. At the end of the season there will be a review of all our players."

When asked about Phil Foden's foot injury, Guardiola replied: "He's OK."