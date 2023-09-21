Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Aberdeen: Analysis

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland at the Deutsche Bank Park

Barry Robson will have learned a lot about his Aberdeen players tonight, as they showed bucket loads of character and courage.

Written off by virtually everyone going in to this game, they could have gone under when Frankfurt took the early lead - but they didn't, they stood up and were counted to a man, clearly rattling their illustrious hosts.

Yes, Frankfurt prevailed in the end, but given all the talk pre match about the supposed gulf between the sides, Aberdeen can certainly leave Germany with their heads held high.

Robson got his tactics spot on tonight - he will be hoping his side can now take the positives from this game forward as they seek to revive their stuttering domestic campaign over the coming weeks.