Mauricio Pochettino has been mystifying Chelsea supporters with a few of his decisions this season, and it seems every week there's a new issue making many scratch their heads at Stamford Bridge.

From day one of the season, the mystery of Levi Colwill at left-back has persisted. That was more easily ignored when the team were playing relatively well. As their performances have got worse, questions about why we're playing a centre-back there while leaving multiple left-backs on the bench have intensified.

A related mystery is that of Thiago Silva's presence. Colwill is being kept at left-back to accommodate Silva, but it seems to many onlookers like the Brazilian does not deserve to be starting. We understand the manager's reluctance to pull one of his few experienced players from the team, but at this stage it is starting to feel like there is no other option.

Then we reach the final puzzling move being made by Pochettino: the use of Enzo Fernandez further up the pitch, behind the striker.

Sunday was his second poor game in a row, and that seems largely down to how his coach is deploying him. Enzo's best attributes are in moving the ball up the pitch. If he receives it in the final third, he has nowhere to move it on to.

The first sign of discontent with a coach is the consistent questioning of their deliberate decisions - and we are certainly starting to see that now at Chelsea.

