Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United: "It was a really good game of football, first and foremost - intriguing - and I think Arsenal have ticked one of the boxes in that game.

"They dropped points in the last home match in disappointing circumstances against Fulham. But to get those marginal calls and win it late on, it was a real statement from them."

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha: "It was a great game of football. We used to talk about Fergie-time - maybe it's Arteta-time at the Emirates now because it feels exactly like it did last year. Once the board goes up... here we go."

