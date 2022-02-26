Crystal Palace v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira makes three changes to the side that started the 4-1 win over Watford in the week.

Will Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Cheikhou Kouyate all drop to the bench as Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp and James McArthur start.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita takes a spot on the bench after a knee injury.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, McArthur, Zaha.

Subs: Guaita, Kouyate, Eze, Ayew, Hughes, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly.