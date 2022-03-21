Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

It would have been very difficult to convince anybody of the final score after 20 minutes of this game. Everton appeared to have picked up where they left off on Thursday night against Newcastle.

But after former Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend was forced off by injury, they lost their momentum completely. That is when the hosts stepped it up.

Patrick Vieira deserves immense credit for transforming the style of play at Selhurst Park. Palace are no longer the counter-attacking side who need Wilfried Zaha to prove their difference maker, they are able to dictate the play through Conor Gallagher, and have two more creative outlets in Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

That is before Jean-Philippe Mateta, who looks a real handful up front and offers a goal threat, gets a mention.

Zaha was still on top of his game, but Palace have so many dimensions now. They proved too strong for Everton, who were as defensively poor as they've been for much of the campaign.

Beating Newcastle gave them hope of Premier League survival, but this game is proof that they've got a battle ahead. Defeat can at least give them chance to focus all of their attention on that task.

As for Palace, who move on to meet Chelsea at Wembley, they are able to dream.