Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

For a man that has previously been coached by Marcelo Bielsa, this should be a stroll in the park for Kalvin Phillips, right?

He joins Manchester City at the peak of his prime - 26 years old with a proven track record, domestically and internationally.

If you have watched his first interview with the club, it is clear to see just how excited he is to be joining the Premier League champions and working so closely with Guardiola. I get the sense the feeling is mutual.

Phillips arrives in a bit of a transitional period. In the wake of captain Fernandinho leaving after nine years, things are going to look very different at the Etihad next season.

But what better way for Phillips to be introduced into this squad? A direct replacement for a club legend and instantly competing for a place with Rodri, perhaps the best defensive midfielder in Europe. I don’t think it will faze him.

Bielsa once said of Phillips’ game: "He is very good at getting the ball and putting it into space, a better space." This is key for the way City play. They often rely on players like Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden creating their own space to work. Phillips will need to adapt to the style - but that shouldn’t be an issue for someone so clever and expansive in his own right already.

Carving out opportunities for Erling Haaland will also be a priority, so having a deep-lying midfielder with Phillips' vision and ability is a beautiful weapon to have at your disposal.

I expect Guardiola to unlock aspects of his game we are yet to see. Let’s find out if the 'Yorkshire Pirlo' can follow in the footsteps of the ‘Barnsley Beckenbauer’ John Stones and the 'Stockport Iniesta' Foden.