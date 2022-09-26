A﻿lex Howell, BBC Sport

The omission of Trent Alexander-Arnold shows where he is in the England right-back pecking order and, probably, the thoughts of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Kyle Walker is the first-choice right-back when England play a back four, and is one of the back three in Southgate's favoured formation. Reece James has also seemed to nudge ahead of Alexander-Arnold because he offers an attacking threat as well as more defensive solidity, and it can be argued that Kieran Trippier is ahead of the Liverpool player as well because of his versatility.

There is no doubting the talent of Alexander-Arnold, or the fact he is one of England's best passers of the ball. His attacking output at Liverpool is excellent - but with England he doesn't get the same freedom as with his club.

Southgate is criticised for being cautious, but his approach has helped England reach a semi-final of a World Cup and a first final in a European Championship, so he has justification for preferring certain players. And that is without mentioning that Alexander-Arnold missed the Euros because of injury.

Being left out of the of the last matchday squad before the team heads to a World Cup will be a big blow for him and one that will be felt more because he did not come off of the bench in Italy, so will leave this camp without playing a minute.

There's no doubt that after this international break Alexander-Arnold's place in the 26-man squad for Qatar is uncertain.