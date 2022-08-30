Jurgen Klopp said if was up to him he would take more risks in the transfer window, but insisted he is happy with Liverpool's owners.

When asked if he feels like he has been backed enough in the transfer window, Klopp said: "Yeah. Let me say it like this, from time to time, I would like to risk a bit more (in the transfer market) but I don't decide that.

"We have a great team and we will really try to squeeze everything out of this season.

"I am not careful, we get told what is possible and what isn't. That's it. In this range we try to work it. There's no criticism, we became champions in a season when we didn't sign anyone. We have an existing team as well. All the players we have here we want to be here."

Klopp said Liverpool are still open to bringing in a new midfielder, but fears there is not enough time to get a deal done before Thursday's deadline.

He said: "The closer we get to the last minute, the more likely it gets (that it won’t happen), that’s how it is. We are not out.

"It’s really difficult because there are a few players out there that would be the right ones but they have different issues. Some of them are contracted to clubs who don’t want to sell, all these kind of things. This is how it is and we cannot force it.

"There is still time. But when it is over and we have signed or not signed I will be really happy because we can stop thinking about it and just focus on the squad we have, be ready to face all the problems we will have in that season and sort them together.

"We have a good football team. We have injuries and they will come back. If somebody expects us just to always do what others are doing, it’s not possible. It never happened before and it will not happen again in the future."