St Mirren 2-1 Livingston: What did the manager say?

L﻿ivingston manager David Martindale is blaming poor defending at set-pieces rather than Sean Kelly's missed penalty for the 2-1 defeat by St Mirren.

"Fair play to St Mirren - two set plays and we lose a game of football," he tells BBC Scotland. "They defended their box better than us.

"I am not going to say we were in control of the game, but I'm not going to say we didn't deserve to lose the game - we did because of two set plays.

"We missed a penalty but got ourselves back in the game and we only have ourselves to blame. Sean's disappointed with the penalty, but it's not the sole reason we lost the game today.

"The minimum we have got to get our of that is a point . Really disappointing got to take that one on the chin."