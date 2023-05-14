Three more cup finals for Killie - Vassell

Kyle Vassell thinks it was a "great time" to score his first league goal for Kilmarnock in a "massive" 2-0 win over Livingston that improves his side's chances of escaping relegation.

The 30-year-old striker, who arrived from Cheltenham in January and scored two previously in the Scottish Cup, said it was a "must-win" as it lifted Derek McInnes' side above Dundee United into third-bottom place with three games remaining.

"We've got three more cup finals," Vassell said. "Today was a cup final, we had to approach it like that, so it's a massive win."

Two of those three games are at Rugby Park, where Kilmarnock have won the majority of their points this season.

"When we get the fans on side, they're our 12th man," Vassell said while admitting that his side were "a bit panicky a bit erratic" in the first half against Livingston. "When we get them onside, they're brilliant.

"If we start playing the way they want us to play and we want to play then they'll come with us and then we're hard to beat. The fans bring us along.

"Of course you feel the pressure. It's just about being a professional and just handling it and being calm. That's how you're going to play your best football and give yourself the best chance to win games."