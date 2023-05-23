'It pulls on the heartstrings' - Beale admits Arfield exit a tough call

Rangers boss Michael Beale says it was a "difficult decision" to not extend the contract of Scott Arfield.

The 34-year-old midfielder's five-year Ibrox spell will end this summer alongside four other out-of-contract players.

Arfield has scored nine times in 41 appearances this season, 12 of them starts, and is a popular figure among the support.

“It pulls on the heartstrings big time," Beale said. "As a man and a person, he’s been absolutely fantastic around the place. He’s adored by the fans as well, not only his team-mates and the staff.

“That was a real amicable conversation between the two of us over the last couple of months around playing time and players coming in, how the squad will look and what Scott will need moving forwards.

“So a difficult decision to come to, but I think it’s right for all parties.

“He’s a key player and gives a lot of energy to the building and his team-mates, but he needs to feel that he’s going to be involved and play from the start or have a significant involvement. I can’t promise him that."