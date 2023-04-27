Who is the best player to have faced Brentford?

Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Glenn Hoddle must be the best player I’ve seen face Brentford.

In 1993 as player-manager of Swindon, slotting into the sweeper role, he was calmness personified as he led the Robins to a goalless draw at Griffin Park after they had been reduced to nine men when both his strikers were shown red cards in the first half.

Hoddle, who when it was 11 v 11 had shown some of his pinpoint passing ability, marshalled the remnants of his promotion-chasing side superbly on that March afternoon, even clearing a header from Marcus Gayle off the line.

As a result they denied the Bees what would have been a priceless three points in our battle to beat the drop.

