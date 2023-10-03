Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is asked if he regrets using Bukayo Saka, who was withdrawn with a complaint for the third-straight game during defeat to Lens and will now be a doubt to face Manchester City: "No. It was a knock that he had the other day and he was perfectly fine. It was a back-heel, an action that can produce that kind of injury.

"Let's see what the extent of it is and afterwards it's too late. The last few were more knocks than anything else.

"He hasn't really missed games. We gave him a break against Brentford (in the Carabao Cup) last week and that was all.

"He tried to backheel a ball in the first half and felt something muscular. He felt uncomfortable to carry on so we had to take him off.

"We don't know anything more. It was big enough not to allow him to continue to play the game and that's a worry for us.

"He was really looking forward to playing like every player. It was a big Champions League night. I painted a picture and the type of scenario we were going to face today and they all knew about it.

"But this Champions League is so difficult to win away from home. Today we take a big lesson."

Have your say on the defeat here