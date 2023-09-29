Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before their Premier League trip to Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

City were already without the suspended Rodri for the game, but Guardiola said Bernardo Silva and John Stones will also be missing. However, he added that Stones is "better" and in training.

The Spaniard said he would not do anything new to cover for Rodri's absence but "do a similar thing to what we've done" in the past.

On competition for a place on the left wing, with Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden all options for the role, Guardiola said: "The guy who plays better has more chance to play."

When asked what he's made of Wolves this season, the City boss initially sarcastically responded by saying: "Normally all the games are easy." But he then added: "Always we struggle at Wolves."

Guardiola praised Wolves counterpart Gary O'Neil, saying he expects him to do as good a job at Molineux as he did at Bournemouth, who he guided to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

