Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said "we all need to pull together" after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent after 16 months in charge.

The Italian leaves with Spurs fourth in the Premier League table but out of all competitions.

Cristian Stellini will take over for the rest of the season, with with Ryan Mason as assistant head coach.

Levy said: "We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place.

"We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters."