Chelsea's co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali say they wanted to give fans a "clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season", after confirming Frank Lampard's return as caretaker manager.

Lampard, Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer, managed the club between July 2019 and January 2021 and is back on an interim basis after Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday.

In a club statement,, external Boehly and Eghbali said: "We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club.

"As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season. We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.

"We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games."