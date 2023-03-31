Crystal Palace v Leicester: Team news

Crystal Palace welcome back goalkeepers Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone after respective hamstring and calf injuries.

Defenders Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards are the only absentees.

Leicester City are hopeful that Harry Souttar and Victor Kristiansen can play despite ankle issues.

Jonny Evans could return from a hamstring problem and Wout Faes is available after suspension, but Dennis Praet is a doubt with a dead leg and Youri Tielemans remains out.

