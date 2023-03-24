Should Leicester look to make the loan signing of Tete permanent?

That was the debate on the latest edition of the When You're Smiling podcast.

On the 23-year-old, former Leicester forward Matty Fryatt said: "Tete was brilliant in his debut game. Since then he hasn't quite reached those heights.

"Possible factors - a different league, a change of environment and it takes time to adapt. He's brought balance to the team but in terms of the attacking sense, has he really produced since that Villa game and impacted games? Probably not.

"So his challenge until the end of the season will be can you beat your man one-v-one? Can you produce crosses? Can you make threatening runs in behind? Can you get shots away? Can you be a difference, assisting goals and scoring goals?"

Tactics guru Dominic Wells says the data on Tete's seven league games for the Foxes shows that while he may not be shining on an individual basis, he is having a positive impact on performances by the likes of James Maddison.

So would a permanent move for the Shakhtar Donetsk player make sense?

Wells said: "If you can get a discounted fee for him, which I think is possible given the current market, I think he'd be a great addition because he's helping those around him to improve their games.

"I think if we look at him just as an individual, I think he's worth taking a risk on as I think the potential upside is there. I think he's worth the risk. I don't think we should spend anywhere above £20-25m on him. The price in my mind is around the £15m-£20m mark. If you can get him around that budget I think he's definitely worth it."

